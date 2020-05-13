News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Michael Healy-Rae had shareholding in Skellig Hotel Experience

Michael Healy-Rae had shareholding in Skellig Hotel Experience
A resident at the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen Co Kerry joins with Cahersiveen Residents to highlight situation. Photo Alan Landers.
By Michael Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast is available here.
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Additional reporting by Anne Lucey

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae had a shareholding in the company that sold the lease in the hotel in Cahirciveen to the businessman now running it as a Direct Provision (DP) centre.

The centre in the south Kerry town has been mired in controversy since an outbreak of Covid-19 last month. 

Local are seeking an injunction to have the centre closed down. Ciaran Quinlan of Renard, Cahersiveen has instructed Killarney based solicitors Padraig O’J O’Connell to proceed to take an injunction against the operator of the Direct Provision Centre at the Skellig Star Hotel, the solicitor has confirmed.

Mr Healy Rae had previously stated he had nothing to do with the hotel. He had stated that he was involved in a tourism company, the Skellig Hotel Experience (SHE), and that another shareholder coincidentally had the lease to the hotel.

However, when it was pointed out to him yesterday that the Skellig Hotel Experience company, in which he was a 25% shareholder, held the lease until last December he said he was unaware of that.

“All I can tell you is I was involved in the company and I had nothing to do with the hotel.” 

He said he was not involved in running the hotel and this has been confirmed by other sources.

The Skellig Hotel Experience company was sold to businessman Paul Collins last December. The only asset in the company was the lease to the hotel. Mr Collins runs three other DP centres.

Mr Healy Rae said he was unaware of to whom the Skellig Hotel Experience company was sold. According to company records, he had invested in the newly formed company in January 2019. 

Michael Healy-Rae had shareholding in Skellig Hotel Experience
Michael Healy Rae TD at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Asked whether he made a good return on his investment when it was sold to Mr Collins in December 2019, Mr Healy Rae said “It wasn’t a big deal, I would have preferred if the (tourism) business went ahead rather than selling it.” 

When asked why anybody would have paid a considerable amount of money for a company unless it had an asset worth purchasing he said. “I don’t know anything about the sale other than a few people looked at it.” 

He is adamant that he had no idea that the new lease was going to use the hotel as a DP centre. 

The Irish Examiner has also learned Mr Collins began the process to use the hotel as a direct provision centre last July when the lease was still held by Mr Healy Rae’s company. 

Mr Healy Rae and the two other shareholders said they had no idea that a DP centre was being planned. 

At least 25 residents of the centre have now tested positive for Covid-19 and have been moved to isolation centres. Two more cases were confirmed this week.

The Irish Refugee Council has raised concern about the plight of residents of DP centres during the Covid crisis.

READ MORE

Michael Clifford: Tourism magnet now a hotbed of controversy

More on this topic

Michael Clifford: Tourism magnet now a hotbed of controversyMichael Clifford: Tourism magnet now a hotbed of controversy

Suitability of Kerry Direct Provision centre questioned after a quarter of residents test positive for Covid-19Suitability of Kerry Direct Provision centre questioned after a quarter of residents test positive for Covid-19

The Irish Examiner View: Treat others as...The Irish Examiner View: Treat others as...

Letters to the Editor: Caherciveen people could end direct provisionLetters to the Editor: Caherciveen people could end direct provision


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Social Democrats to stay out of government over FF/FG's 'business as usual’ approachSocial Democrats to stay out of government over FF/FG's 'business as usual’ approach

Dublin bridge closed as Army investigate suspected grenadeDublin bridge closed as Army investigate suspected grenade

Cork man charged with raping and falsely imprisoning partnerCork man charged with raping and falsely imprisoning partner

Girl, 11, dies after being struck by tractor in DonegalGirl, 11, dies after being struck by tractor in Donegal


Lifestyle

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

Before lockdown lets face it we had a lot of time in the day to get the f bombs out of our system while the kids were in school but now that they are around us all the time, it’s more difficult to release them.Mum's the Word: It's best to avoid using swear words even if it makes you feel better

Eugene Lamb features in TG4's new series, An Bhoirinn, about the Burren area of Co Clare.Question of Taste: Eugene Lamb, uilleann pipe maker and botanist

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »