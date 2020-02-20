News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 03:45 PM

Methadone patients are four times more likely to overdose in the month after their treatment ends, according to a new study.

They are also three times more likely to do so in the first month of treatment than at any other stage of treatment.

People with opioid dependence have a 10 times greater risk of premature death than the general population. The most effective treatment is the prescription of legal, substitution drugs, most commonly methadone.

A new study, led by researchers from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RSCI), analysed 2,899 people who were prescribed and dispensed methadone in addiction services between January 2010 and December 2015. They observed 154 deaths. Some 55 of these — 35.7% — were drug-related poisonings.

The rate of drug-related poisoning deaths was more than four times higher in the month after the ending of treatment, and it was more than three times higher in the first month of treatment than at any other stage of treatment.

These findings are consistent with growing evidence from other international studies.

READ MORE

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Researchers did not observe any increase in deaths when patients were transferring between services, indicating that current structures are functioning properly. “Identifying a higher risk at the beginning, and immediately after the end, of treatment highlights that retaining patients in treatment for longer periods will save lives. People often cycle in and out of treatment, thereby increasing their exposure to repeated periods of high risk,” said Dr Gráinne Cousins, senior lecturer at RCSI’s School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences and the study’s lead author.

“Increasing patient awareness of the risk of overdose, and increasing the availability of take-home naloxone, may mitigate the risk of overdose during the high-risk periods, particularly following treatment cessation,” Dr Cousins said.

No deaths were observed in the first month after transfer between treatment providers.

The provision of opioid substitution treatment is also available in Irish prisons; if a prisoner is in treatment prior to incarceration, their treatment is continued in prison.

“Any inferences regarding risk must be cautious, as less than half our sample experienced a transfer, and among those who did, it was most frequently a transition to and from prison,” said Louise Duran, an RCSI postdoctoral research fellow in the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences.

The study, published in the current edition of Addiction, was funded by the Health Research Board and was a collaboration between the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences in RCSI, HRB Centre for Primary Care Research in RCSI, the HSE Addiction Services, Trinity College Dublin, and the HSE National Social Inclusion Office.

READ MORE

'I am lucky to be alive': Kerry hotel apologise as woman who contracted disease in spa settles action

More on this topic

Ex-addict James Leonard graduates with first class honours from UCCEx-addict James Leonard graduates with first class honours from UCC

Reducing drug deaths made national priority under Operation TaraReducing drug deaths made national priority under Operation Tara

Residents vow to fight on after court quashes ABP decision blocking change of use to drug rehab centreResidents vow to fight on after court quashes ABP decision blocking change of use to drug rehab centre

Government must invest in 'day-to-day' local drug services - community groupGovernment must invest in 'day-to-day' local drug services - community group


TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes

Only one in four willing to pay environmental taxes, research saysOnly one in four willing to pay environmental taxes, research says


Lifestyle

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

Our cat is recovering from a respiratory tract infection following treatment at a veterinary clinic. His energy levels are low.Natural health: My cat's energy levels are low

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »