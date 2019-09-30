Met Eireann believes Thursday will be a 'danger period' as it tracks Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Eireann has said it is monitoring the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo.

The forecaster said Thursday looks like it will be a "danger period" as the storm moves along the North Atlantic, but added it will have a better idea in the next 24 hours.

It is expected to recede to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the vicinity of Ireland.

Here are the 11 pm AST Key Messages for Hurricane #Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/BGyDltfgJh — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2019

However, Met Eireann's Deirdre Lowe said even if Lorenzo does not make landfall, it could still bring stormy conditions.

Ms Lowe said: "It could be a problem for Ireland on Thursday alright.

"It's predicted to track to the west of Ireland, so it's not predicted to make landfall - but it still brings the risk of severe winds, possibly stormy conditions and very high seas.

"That track may change, so we are keeping a close eye on it."

She added that if the storm continues on its current path it would likely impact Ireland for a "day or two".

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the US National Hurricane Centre (NOAA) are holding daily discussions to monitor the progress of the storm.