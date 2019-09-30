News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Met Eireann believes Thursday will be a 'danger period' as it tracks Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Eireann believes Thursday will be a 'danger period' as it tracks Hurricane Lorenzo
Wind speed probabilities for Hurricane Lorenzo between Sunday and Friday. Pic via National Hurricane Centre.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 09:23 AM

Met Eireann has said it is monitoring the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo.

The forecaster said Thursday looks like it will be a "danger period" as the storm moves along the North Atlantic, but added it will have a better idea in the next 24 hours.

It is expected to recede to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the vicinity of Ireland.

However, Met Eireann's Deirdre Lowe said even if Lorenzo does not make landfall, it could still bring stormy conditions.

Ms Lowe said: "It could be a problem for Ireland on Thursday alright.

"It's predicted to track to the west of Ireland, so it's not predicted to make landfall - but it still brings the risk of severe winds, possibly stormy conditions and very high seas.

"That track may change, so we are keeping a close eye on it."

She added that if the storm continues on its current path it would likely impact Ireland for a "day or two".

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the US National Hurricane Centre (NOAA) are holding daily discussions to monitor the progress of the storm.

READ MORE

Over 700 medically fit patients waiting to be discharged from hospitals

More on this topic

Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry

Ulster weather: Cloudy with light rainUlster weather: Cloudy with light rain

Connacht weather: Sunshine and showers expected todayConnacht weather: Sunshine and showers expected today

Munster weather: Scattered showers with bright spells later onMunster weather: Scattered showers with bright spells later on


Hurricane LorenzoweatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Thousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsThousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths

Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin


Lifestyle

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »