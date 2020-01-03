News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Memorial walk organised for Kerry nurse who died driving home from night shift

By Neil Michael
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 06:17 PM

A nurse who died on the way home from work last October will be remembered on Sunday.

The family of Kerrie Browne have organised a memorial walk and run to raise money for charities that were close to her heart.

The 25-year-old had been driving home from work after an overnight shift at University Hospital Kerry when she was involved in a collision with an SUV at around 8am on the N21, at Meenleitrim, Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Kerrie, from Brosna, had only recently returned to the county after working as a nurse in London and had started working as an agency nurse for UHK

She had been based in London for about five years and was at one point, in 2016, a contender for the London Rose.

Kerrie had normally worked at the UHK’s Clonfert Children’s Ward but had agreed to work the overnight shift in the Emergency Department.

Kerrie is survived by mother Margaret, father Davey and her sister and two brothers.

A former pupil at Abbeyfeale Vocational School, she qualified as a maternity nurse after leaving school.


When she lived and worked in London, she never lost touch with her Irish roots and was an active member in GAA circles.

She was also a keen runner, horse rider and loved camping and hiking.

In May 2016, she was one of 16 contenders for the London Rose title at an event at London’s Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood.

Brosna GAA press officer said: “Come and join Kerrie Browne’s friends and family on Sunday, 5 January for a 5k Memorial Run or Walk.

“The event has been organised to raise funds for charities close to Kerrie’s heart.

“Registration opens at 10am at Brosna GAA Clubhouse with the commencement at 11am.

"Participation fee is €10 for adults while children go free.”

