News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

McHugh 'very open' to expanding summer support for kids with extra needs

McHugh 'very open' to expanding summer support for kids with extra needs
Department of education chief inspector Harold Hislop, left, and Education Minister Joe McHugh. Picture: Leon Farrell/PA Wire
By Jess Casey
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 05:45 AM

The education minister says he is open to expanding tuition throughout the summer months for children with severe and profound intellectual disabilities or autism.

Commonly referred to as "July provision", the programme sees an extended school year for students with additional needs.

In the Dáil yesterday, the minister, Joe McHugh, said his officials met that morning to discuss this year’s programme. 

“I am very open to the idea of expanding July provision. I know it is very limited in its construct and once you exclude different groups, it becomes a difficulty.” 

July provision is vital for children to continue to receive some forms of structured learning throughout the summer, according to Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin TD. All children will have difficulties settling back into school when they return, she told the Dáil. 

“For children on the spectrum, and children with severe and profound learning difficulties that challenge is going to be multiple-fold.” 

The situation could cause unimaginable stress and upset for students and their families without proper support being put in place, she added.

The loss of routine is difficult for anyone but especially for those with a disability, she said, adding that parents are also worried that they may be facing going back to battling to get their children’s needs acknowledged.

Meanwhile, a series of high-level talks took place yesterday to discuss some of the continued issues Covid-19 is causing the education sector.

Students, teachers, parents, schools and officials from the Department of Education met to develop guidance for schools and teachers regarding calculated grades. 

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Learning Points: Testing time ends as Leaving Cert is finally cancelledLearning Points: Testing time ends as Leaving Cert is finally cancelled

Italian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in CorkItalian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in Cork

TDs claim predictive grade Leaving Cert discriminates against working class studentsTDs claim predictive grade Leaving Cert discriminates against working class students

'Compelling evidence' to cancel Leaving Cert, Minister insists as scrutiny intensifies'Compelling evidence' to cancel Leaving Cert, Minister insists as scrutiny intensifies


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Govt cancels childcare scheme for frontline workersGovt cancels childcare scheme for frontline workers

Michael Healy-Rae had shareholding in Skellig Hotel ExperienceMichael Healy-Rae had shareholding in Skellig Hotel Experience

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

Social Democrats to stay out of government over FF/FG's 'business as usual’ approachSocial Democrats to stay out of government over FF/FG's 'business as usual’ approach


Lifestyle

A good morning routine can set you up for the day – but where to start? Liz Connor finds out how wellness pros approach it.Start as you mean to go on ... Here's how wellbeing experts start their day

From far-flung cabins to off-grid retreats, these are the great escapes where you can really get away from it all, says Sarah Marshall.If you have secretly enjoyed the lockdown here's how to embrace isolation further on your next holiday

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »