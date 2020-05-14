McHugh 'very open' to expanding summer support for kids with extra needs

The education minister says he is open to expanding tuition throughout the summer months for children with severe and profound intellectual disabilities or autism.

Commonly referred to as "July provision", the programme sees an extended school year for students with additional needs.

In the Dáil yesterday, the minister, Joe McHugh, said his officials met that morning to discuss this year’s programme.

“I am very open to the idea of expanding July provision. I know it is very limited in its construct and once you exclude different groups, it becomes a difficulty.”

July provision is vital for children to continue to receive some forms of structured learning throughout the summer, according to Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin TD. All children will have difficulties settling back into school when they return, she told the Dáil.

“For children on the spectrum, and children with severe and profound learning difficulties that challenge is going to be multiple-fold.”

The situation could cause unimaginable stress and upset for students and their families without proper support being put in place, she added.

The loss of routine is difficult for anyone but especially for those with a disability, she said, adding that parents are also worried that they may be facing going back to battling to get their children’s needs acknowledged.

Meanwhile, a series of high-level talks took place yesterday to discuss some of the continued issues Covid-19 is causing the education sector.

Students, teachers, parents, schools and officials from the Department of Education met to develop guidance for schools and teachers regarding calculated grades.