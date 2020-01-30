McGuinness: Nigel Farage used EU parliament to 'kill Europe'

The first vice-president of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, has said Nigel Farage used the parliament “to kill Europe.”

Ms McGuinness told the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk that she believes the parliament may have given Mr Farage too much attention.

“When you say 'good riddance to Nigel Farage', in a way I suppose we have allowed him become the focus of all of this - and maybe we should have played this better - insofar as not allow him to use the European Parliament as a platform to kill Europe.

“I worry particularly at his comments yesterday where he's not just happy that the UK is leaving, but he hates Europe and he's an outright opponent of the whole European Union.

“The idea of allowing somebody now to continue to chip away at a very unique structure which is difficult to maintain - 27 member states, different interests but trying to work together in a world that's fracturing - and he will be effective because he gets the airwaves.

“And I think it means that the rest of us have to work harder. He will travel far and wide - he will also be paid to travel far and wide - and I think for him this is now a crusade.

“And he has support, there's no point in us saying otherwise, and I understand why.

“The sad reality of politics today is sometimes the facts are irrelevant - it's the emotion that sways.

“And certainly in the UK referendum it was the emotion of the arguments on the Leave side that won in the end.”

On the future EU-UK relationship, Ms McGuinness said: “We are moving into a much more dangerous and more difficult phase of the negotiations come February 1st,” she said of the future UK-EU relationship.

“I am not confident, I have to say, that this will be at all possible or indeed easy because of the extent of the negotiations.

“The UK is now a third country - everything that we now accept as a given is broken and has to be renegotiated.

“And we have not even 11 months, we have 10 months to do it.”

Britain will leave the bloc on Friday at 11.00pm Irish time.

A transition period will start on February 1, and is set to expire at the end of December 2020.

Any agreement on the future EU-UK relationship will have to be fully concluded before that point if it is to come into force in January 2021.

However, the transition period can be extended once for up to two years - but the decision to do so must be taken by the EU-UK Joint Committee before July 1.