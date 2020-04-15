News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mary Magner elected as next teacher union president

Mary Magner, vice president of the INTO.
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A Cork native is to become the next president of the largest teachers’ trade union in Ireland.

Mary Magner, a native of Castletownroche in north Cork and living in nearby Killavullen, has been elected as the next president of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO).

“I am privileged and honoured to take up the role of president of the INTO and pledge to work steadfastly on behalf of each and every member in the challenging post-Covid 19 times ahead,” said Ms Magner.

“I commit to ensuring that our union continues to be a cohesive, powerful force in a ‘new’ world, where, as educationalists and teachers, we emerge from the pandemic crisis energised to embrace the opportunities of influencing the next generation.”

Educated in Castletownroche NS and Loreto Convent Fermoy, Ms Magner graduated from St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra, in 1982.

Ms Magner began her teaching career in inner city Dublin before returning to Co Cork.

Here she taught all class levels in a number of urban and rural schools before securing a position in St Patrick’s BNS, Mallow, in 1995.

Ms Magner is currently principal teacher in Scoil Chroí Íosa, Blarney.

She previously represented North and East Cork as well as Cork City North on the INTO executive.

