Mary Lou McDonald: Government should start planning 'unity' referendum

Latest: Sinn Féin says the Government should start planning for a 'unity' referendum for Ireland given the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Party President Mary Lou McDonald made the call at a rally in Belfast this evening.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill knock down a symbolic wall that was built as part of an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Deputy's remarks came as protestors dressed as soldiers staged a mock military checkpoint on a border road near Newry.

READ MORE: Mock border checkpoint built as protesters warn Brexit threatens peace

"We say from here, loudly and clearly, that a hardening of the border is inconceivable and it will be met with the demand for a unity referendum," said Ms McDonald.

Earlier, she had slammed the Taoiseach over his "doomsday scenario" of a return to soldiers on the border as "reckless and irresponsible".

She said the comments were “totally contrary to previous assertions regarding the Government’s commitment to the backstop”.

“If that is the case then the only way to prevent such a scenario is by affording the Irish people their say in the form of a border poll on Irish unity,” said Ms McDonald.

Ireland's future being discussed at major conference in Belfast

Earlier: The future of Ireland is the topic at a major civic nationalist conference taking place in Belfast this afternoon.

Over 1,000 people are attending the Beyond Brexit event organised by Ireland's Future.

Speakers include the Education Minister Joe McHugh, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Darragh Calleary and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

The initiative stems from letters sent to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the past 14 months, urging him to 'give voice' to concerns on issues including Brexit and the collapse of Stormont powersharing.