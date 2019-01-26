NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Mary Lou McDonald: Government should start planning 'unity' referendum

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 05:55 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Latest: Sinn Féin says the Government should start planning for a 'unity' referendum for Ireland given the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Party President Mary Lou McDonald made the call at a rally in Belfast this evening.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill knock down a symbolic wall that was built as part of an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Deputy's remarks came as protestors dressed as soldiers staged a mock military checkpoint on a border road near Newry.

READ MORE: Mock border checkpoint built as protesters warn Brexit threatens peace

"We say from here, loudly and clearly, that a hardening of the border is inconceivable and it will be met with the demand for a unity referendum," said Ms McDonald.

Earlier, she had slammed the Taoiseach over his "doomsday scenario" of a return to soldiers on the border as "reckless and irresponsible".

She said the comments were “totally contrary to previous assertions regarding the Government’s commitment to the backstop”.

“If that is the case then the only way to prevent such a scenario is by affording the Irish people their say in the form of a border poll on Irish unity,” said Ms McDonald.

Ireland's future being discussed at major conference in Belfast

Earlier: The future of Ireland is the topic at a major civic nationalist conference taking place in Belfast this afternoon.

Over 1,000 people are attending the Beyond Brexit event organised by Ireland's Future.

Speakers include the Education Minister Joe McHugh, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Darragh Calleary and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

The initiative stems from letters sent to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the past 14 months, urging him to 'give voice' to concerns on issues including Brexit and the collapse of Stormont powersharing.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at 'Beyond Brexit - The Future of Ireland' an event focusing on nationalism's response to Brexit at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire


KEYWORDS

Sinn FeinBrexitBorderHard borderNo deal BrexitMary Lou McDonald

Related Articles

Mock border checkpoint built as protesters warn Brexit threatens peace

UK must live up to obligations to prevent hard border - McEntee

UK cabinet tensions over no-deal Brexit resurface as Article 50 extension mooted

Varadkar: Period of chaos after no-deal Brexit

More in this Section

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

Sex-assault victim, 12, 'forced to travel from Northern Ireland to England for abortion'

Asylum seekers lodge 47 complaints; Direct Provision system exceeds bed capacity


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »