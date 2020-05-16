News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady

Martin pays tribute to former minister Gerard Brady
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 10:23 PM

The Fianna Fáil Leader is extending his sympathies to the family of former minister Gerard Brady who passed away today.

Micheál Martin says Mr Brady was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1977 and had a long and distinguished career in national politics.

Mr Martin said: "I would like to extend my sympathies and those of the Fianna Fáil Party to the family and friends of Gerard Brady following his passing today.

“Gerard was a dedicated public servant and true gentleman. He was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1977 and had a long and distinguished career in national politics.

“He served as Minister for Education and as a Minister for State in the Department of Environment. Gerard put environmental issues to the fore. He was ahead of his time in this regard.

“As an optician by trade he would dedicate a month of his year traveling to Africa for humanitarian work. Over his lifetime he gave over many months volunteering in Sierra Leone, Uganda, and many other African countries using his skills as an optician to help those less fortunate.

“On my own personal behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest condolences to Gerard’s wife Antoinette, children Natalie, Cormac, Kieran, and Brian.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

More on this topic

Special Report: Ghosts of Arms Trial haunt Fianna Fáil half a century laterSpecial Report: Ghosts of Arms Trial haunt Fianna Fáil half a century later

Fianna Fáil TD was shocked when private comments appeared in pressFianna Fáil TD was shocked when private comments appeared in press

TDs putting pressure on Jim O'Callaghan to challenge for Fianna Fáil leadershipTDs putting pressure on Jim O'Callaghan to challenge for Fianna Fáil leadership

Dara Calleary: Taoiseach is trying to change the goalposts of Confidence and Supply AgreementDara Calleary: Taoiseach is trying to change the goalposts of Confidence and Supply Agreement


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

Less than 25% of construction workers expected to return on MondayLess than 25% of construction workers expected to return on Monday

Man charged in connection with Dublin robberyMan charged in connection with Dublin robbery

More than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin houseMore than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin house

Irish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy missionIrish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy mission


Lifestyle

While we continue hunkering down and use the time for interior sprucing up, it’s also an opportunity to consider what we really need and want in our homes, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Pandemic gives us time consider what we really need and want in our homes

The roaring twenties. Perhaps they’ll start in 2021, or 2022.The roaring 20s: The 60s had the mini, and the 70s gave us flares. So what style will define this troubled decade?

Aoife O’Shea, HSE senior speech and language therapist, coordinator of Happy Talk, currently redeployed to Pairc Uí ChaoimhWorking Life: Aoife O'Shea, HSE Happy Talk

THOUGH lockdown is undeniably challenging, former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh appreciates the benefits.The Shape I'm In: former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »