Marese Skehan's name to remain on ballot with Tipp vote set to go ahead on Saturday

Update 1.25pm: Tipperary returning officer James Seymour has confirmed that the election in the constituency is going ahead.

The election there had been postponed following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week because of a provision in the 1992 Electoral Act.

Extensive legal consultation in the office of the Attorney General since Ms Skehan's death has taken place and an official announcement by the Department of Housing and Local Government is expected shortly.

A spokesman for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said he was awaiting notification of the AG's advice.

It had been claimed a delay to the Tipperary vote could be unconstitutional as the Constitution states an election has to be held within 30 days of the dissolution of the Dáil.

Mr Seymour said that unfortunately Ms Skehan's name is still going to be on the balllot paper, as it is too late to change them now.

Labour TD Alan Kelly has said the Tipperary Returning Officer has made clear the election will proceed in the constituency this Saturday.

Electoral staff in Tipperary have also been told that the General Election vote there will go ahead as originally scheduled with all other constituencies.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Kelly confirmed the decision to proceed.

Earlier: Tipperary electoral staff told to expect Saturday election

By Digital Desk staff

Voters in Tipperary may yet go to the polls with the rest of the country.

The vote had been thrown into doubt following the death of a candidate.

Marese Skeehan, an independent candidate from Thurles, was found dead in her home on Monday.

Electoral staff have been told to expect the vote to take place.

The returning officer for the constituency says it is subject to written confirmation.

When contacted the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government could not immediately confirm that a decision had been made.

Earlier today, Labour TD Alan Kelly demanded that Minister Eoghan Murphy take immediate decisive action on whether the election will take place in Tipperary this weekend.

The Attorney General's Office has been examining legal arguments that claim delaying the General Election vote in Tipperary may be unconstitutional.