Many Temple Bar pubs will stay closed until August, spokesperson suggests

Dublin's Temple Bar, which is famous worldwide for its pubs, will see the majority of its bars stay shut at the end of the month.

Those serving food can reopen on June 29 but the majority of publicans in the area have decided to wait a little longer.

Martin Harte, head of the Temple Bar Company, says they want to make sure all the safety measures needed are in place first:

"There's no rush to open at the end of June and I'd be very surprised if any of the pubs in this area will be open on June 29 - I think people are looking at it on a slightly longer-term basis," he said.

Mr Harte added that it could be "into August in some cases by the time everything is up and running".