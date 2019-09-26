Man threw hot coffee in girlfriend’s face

A man reacted to his girlfriend breaking up their relationship over a meeting at a café by throwing hot coffee into her face.

The victim of the assault, which occurred in June 2018, cried in Cork District Court yesterday and said she had ended up suffering from depression as a result of the attack.

Kevin Farrell, aged 34, of 3 Oak Drive, Hillview, Waterford, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to his ex-girlfriend.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that on June 27, 2018, at 4.30pm, Farrell was having coffee with his then-girlfriend at O’Brien’s café in Mahon Point, Cork.

She ended her relationship with him on this occasion. Farrell got upset and threw hot coffee into her face. She was treated for burns to her cheek, chest, and thigh.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said that there was no doubt that it was a dreadfully bad offence which had traumatised the young woman.

In his favour, Mr Buttimer said the accused had no previous convictions of any kind and that he had pleaded guilty to it.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until January 9, 2020, to allow time for the preparation of a probation report.

As the injured party wept loudly in court, she stood up and asked the judge if it would be finalised on that date, adding: “I need to be able to move on with my life.”

Judge Kelleher said he would finalise the case on that date.