Man threatens Gardaí with knife; spits and claims to have coronavirus

A man produced a knife, spat at Gardaí and then told them he had coronavirus.

The man was apprehended by Gardaí as he tried to enter a property at Montgomery Terrace in Moville, Co Donegal yesterday just before noon.

When Gardaí approached the man he became aggressive at the scene. He spat at officers claiming to have coronavirus and produced a knife.

Gardaí subdued and arrested the man.

He was taken to Buncrana Garda Station where he was later charged.

He appeared before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court yesterday before Judge Paul Kelly.

He was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink to Letterkenny District Court next Tuesday.