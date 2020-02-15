News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man sustains head injuries as gardaí called to 'brawl' after Dublin derby

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 07:17 PM

The Garda public order unit was called to a brawl in Phibsoboro this afternoon.

The incident followed the first Dublin Derby of the new SSE Airtricity League season between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries has been taken to the Mater Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not know at this time.

Gardaí have obtained CCTV footage and are following a definite line of enquiry but they say no arrests have been made yet.

Local Social Democrat TD for the area, Gary Gannon witnessed the incident and says there needs to be consequences.

"I was driving past the Phibsboro fire station and what we witnessed can only be described by a hoard of young men - probably about 60 or 70 of them - just fighting in the middle of the street.

"They weren't wearing football shirts but it's quite clear it was over the Bohs and Rovers game. They are using that to validate their thuggery.

"I think we are going to have to have a conversation with Bohs, the League and the guards about what happens because there has to be consequences."

