Man questioned about alleged sexual assault in Dublin released without charge

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 07:42 AM

A man who had been questioned about an alleged sexual assault at a Dublin hospital on St Stephen's Day has been released without charge.

Tallaght Garda station.

The man who is in his late 40s was detained on Thursday as part of an investigation into reports of an assault on a woman on the December 26.

The hospital cannot be named for legal reasons and gardaí say a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman at a hospital in the Dublin area.

"As part of the investigation a man in his late 40s was arrested earlier on the January 24, 2019.

"He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station & has since been released without charge.

"A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Owing to the nature of the investigation no further information is available at this time."


