Man in hospital after microlight aircraft crashes into powerline in Kerry

By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 05:48 PM

A middle-aged man is being treated in hospital after his microlight aircraft crashed into a 10,000-volt powerline near Camp in West Kerry.

Power supply has been affected in the area, but the ESB are working on restoration.

The man's injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at around 1pm in the Camp area, between Tralee and Dingle.

It is understood the man was flying alone at the time. He is aged in his 50s and from Cork.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where he is being treated.

Power supply to the area has been disrupted. ESB Networks technicians are currently working to repair the fault.

Gardaí visited the scene to investigate, and a team is also en route from the Department of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Unit. They will conduct a separate investigation.

