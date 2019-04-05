Man in blood-spattered clothes ‘sorry’ for threats

A man in a blood-spattered shirt was approached by gardaí in Cork city centre and he advised the man with him: “Say nothing to those fuckers”.

Noel Bowen, aged 29, of 12 Park View, Carrignavar, Co Cork, was in Cork District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of the incident.

Sgt John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred in the early hours of the morning at South Main St.

“On August 7, 2018, at approximately 4am, Garda Vinnie McCarthy was on mobile patrol in Cork City. While on duty Garda McCarthy observed a male now known as Noel Bowen with blood spatters on his clothing.

“Garda McCarthy spoke to Mr Bowen who became agitated when spoken to by gardaí. He shouted at the other man in his company: ‘Say nothing to those fuckers’.

“Mr Bowen was observed to be unsteady on his feet and to be slurring his words. He was arrested and brought to the Bridewell garda station,” Sgt Kelleher said.

After the accused pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger, Judge Patricia McNamara convicted him and asked if the accused had any other previous convictions.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had 16 previous convictions including two counts of engaging in threatening behaviour and four for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 29-year-old had been out of trouble for the past five years during which time he was working. He said this was slip.

Judge McNamara remarked: “He should be getting more sense. He needs to do something about his drinking when he is ending up in the criminal courts.”

Mr Burke said: “He does wish to apologise.”

Judge McNamara said: “It is the guards he should be apologising to.”

Mr Burke said the defendant had attended in court by appointment yesterday and wished to apologise to An Garda Síochána.

The judge said she would take into consideration the fact the accused had not been before the courts since 2014. Bowen was convicted and fined €200 for his threatening behaviour and the drunkenness was taken into consideration.