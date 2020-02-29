News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man hospitalised after 'first recorded venomous snakebite in Ireland'

Man hospitalised after 'first recorded venomous snakebite in Ireland'
File image of a puff adder snake
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 07:40 AM

A man is in hospital after getting the first venomous bite from a snake in Ireland.

The 22-year-old was bitten by his pet puff adder yesterday in Dublin.

The National Reptile Zoo received a call from Connolly Hospital requesting anti-venom - which will initially treat the victim.

James Hennessy, the director the National Reptile Zoo, told Newstalk that it is the first time they have received an anti-venom request.

"Puff adder venom is pretty nasty," said Mr Hennessy.

"It's going to start digesting and disintegrating all around the area of the bite, and that will continue up the limb as well.

"It will then cause massive internal issues as well, if not treated."

Mr Hennessy added that there have been false alarms previously, but to he knowledge, this is "the first recorded venomous snakebite in Ireland"

Rob Gandola, of the Herpetological Society, said puff adder's are aggressive snakes.

"A puff adder is an extremely dangerous snake in captivity and in the wild where it's found.

"It's definitely not a snake that you want to trifle with.

"They're quite large vipers. They're aggressive and they have particularly damaging venom if you get bitten by one."

READ MORE

Marriage of convenience: Adare church hires its own wedding co-ordinator


More in this Section

Armed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city houseArmed Gardaí called in after shots are fired at Cork city house

Three charged following funeral disturbance in Co TyroneThree charged following funeral disturbance in Co Tyrone

Revenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail CentreRevenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »