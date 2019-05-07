NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man held pistol, cannabis and two stolen motorbikes to pay off gambling debt

By Sonya McLean
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 02:37 PM

A man who agreed to hold a semi-automatic pistol, cannabis and two stolen motorbikes in order to pay off a gambling debt has been placed on a 12-month probation bond.

Dylan Mooney, 23, became addicted to gambling during long stays in hospital while being treated for cystic fibrosis. He continued to gamble once he was discharged playing online and going to bookmakers.

He ran up a debt of €15,000 and agreed to hold the gun, ammunition, a total of €20,600 worth of cannabis and two motorbikes to pay off the debt.

Mooney of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of cannabis resin, cannabis herb, a semi-automatic pistol and two charges of handling stolen property at his home on September 19, 2017.

He has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since his arrest.

Judge Melanie Greally had adjourned the case in January having heard evidence to allow for the preparation of a probation report. She said she also wanted to ascertain if Mooney's medical condition could be properly treated in a prison regime.

Today, she noted that the reports before the court indicated that a “custodial environment presents a higher risk of infection than would ordinarily exist”.

Judge Greally said normally such a crime would attract a prison sentence but said that Mooney's “well being” should be preserved and “the risk of infection for CF sufferers is a major concern”.

She placed Mooney on a 12-month probation bond during which time he must engage with both the Probation Service and gambling addiction services. Mooney was remanded on continuing bail and the case was adjourned to May 7, 2020.

