Man faces sentence for stealing six kegs of beer from Dublin pub

A man who stole six kegs of beer from outside a pub will be sentenced later. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Fiona Ferguson
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 06:10 PM

A man who stole six kegs of beer from outside a pub will be sentenced later.

Peter Brazil, aged 41, was caught on CCTV stealing the four kegs of Fosters and two kegs of Beamish.

Brazil, who has 268 previous convictions, was identified by gardaí from the footage.

Brazil, of Saint Ronans Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to theft of the alcohol from The Great Wood Wetherspoons Pub, Westend Retail Park, Blanchardstown on September 7, 2016.

The total value of the goods, which were not recovered, was €800 Garda Terrance Nevin told Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, that staff at the premises called gardaí after reviewing CCTV when a stock take revealed they were missing some items.

The CCTV showed a white transit van, of which Brazil was the driver, pull up and two occupants got out and put the kegs of beer, which were in the delivery area, in the van and drive off.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, said his client has begun to grapple with his drug addiction and is attempting to put order on his life.

He asked Judge Pauline Codd to adjourn sentencing and keep his client under the eye of the court.

Judge Codd adjourned sentencing until November 2 and ordered that Brazil engage with the Probation Service to see how he is doing on methadone.

