Man due in court in connection with Child Rescue alert in Wexford

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 08:26 AM

A man is due to appear before Wexford District Court this morning in connection with an incident which led to a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert being issued yesterday.

The man, who is in his 30s, is due to be charged in relation to an incident St Mary's Villa's in Bunclody in the early hours of Monday.

Gardaí issued the nationwide CRI appeal just before 7am yesterday and it was stood down less than an hour later after a three-year-old child at the centre of the alert, was found safe and well.

Jake Jordan had been taken by his father, Patrick Somers, after an incident at the child’s home in Co. Wexford at around 1.15am yesterday morning.

