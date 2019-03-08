NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man due in court as part of investigation into video showing racial abuse in Limerick

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 10:48 AM
By David Raleigh

A man is due to appear in court this morning as part of a garda investigation into a video recording that appeared to show two men racially abusing members of the public.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested yesterday evening and detained for questioning at Roxboro Road garda station in Limerick city.

The man, who has an address in the city, is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this morning.

According to a garda source, the investigation is ongoing and investigating officers are anxious to speak to anyone with information about the video, which went viral last Wednesday.

It was taken down from the Facebook page where it is thought to have originally been posted, however, it is still believed to be available on social media.

Gardaí have this morning again urged any victims of racial abuse to make contact with them.

Reiterating an appeal for information, a garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána became aware of a video on March 6 which appeared to show two men walking on Parnell St, Co Limerick whilst racially abusing members of the public.

“If any member of the public has been a victim of this, or indeed any type of racial abuse, we would urge them to contact their local Garda Station.

“We would also appeal to anyone who has any information on the men who may have recorded the video, to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214 340,” they added.

