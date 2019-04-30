NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man dies in Carlow car crash

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 08:50 PM

A man in his twenties has died in a car crash in Carlow this evening.

The man was the sole occupant of a car which collided with another car on the R726, Tullow to Carlow Road, at approximately 6.15pm. The collision occurred approximately 5km from Tullow.

The driver of the second car, a man in his fifties, was injured and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed for a Garda forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

