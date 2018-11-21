Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with two burglaries at dance hall two nights in a row

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 10:00 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two burglaries on the same premises on two consecutive nights in West Cork earlier this week.

The man, who is in his 20s and who is understood to be from the West Cork area, was arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating two burglary incidents at the same premises in Cregane, Rosscarbery, on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning when a burglar gained entry through the rear of a dance hall premises and took items of stock.

The man in his 20s was arrested at around 5pm yesterday and taken to Clonakilty Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was subsequently charged and released on bail, to appear before the courts at a later date.

File photo


KEYWORDS

burglaryCorkburglary

