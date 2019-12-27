Man charged in connection with stabbing Cork mother and two children remanded

A man charged in connection with a knife attack against a mother and two of her three children has been remanded in further custody.

Thomas O’Sullivan, 54, of Silver Court, Silver Springs, Cork city, was charged earlier in the week with three separate assaults causing harm to a 47-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son.

And he had been remanded in custody until today.

The attack happened on Monday, December 23 and he has been in custody since his arrest

The 47-year-old woman, who cannot be named after the judge ordered none of the victims could be identified, had to undergo nine hours surgery for her injuries.

She was described as “critical but stable”.

At the hearing at the Cork District Court before Judge Patricia Harney, Mr O’Sullivan was remanded in custody until January 13, 2020.

However, his solicitor Frank Buttimer told the court he intends applying to the High Court for bail in early January.

He also said he is only consenting to two week’s remand pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to gardaí on the matter.

Mr Buttimer told the court: “He will not consent to a period (of remand) of longer than two weeks.

“He will consent to be remanded until January 13.”

Mr O’Sullivan was initially brought before Judge Mary Dorgan at a special sitting of the Cork District Court on Christmas Eve.

The court heard that when cautioned after his arrest and charge, Mr O’Sullivan did not reply to the first two charges.

But when charged with assaulting the boy, he told officers: “I didn’t think I assaulted him.

“I know it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other but I didn’t think I assaulted him.”

Mr O’Sullivan’s defence solicitor Frank Buttimer’s application for bail was rejected at that hearing.

Gardaí objected due to the seriousness of the charges, which carry a five-year jail term on conviction.

Inspector Sean McCarthy had said officers were keen to protect the identity of the injured mother’s boy and asked for an order to be put in place to protect the family’s identity.

Det Garda Dermot Crowley explained the 47-year-old woman sustained a number of stab wounds to her body, that the 20-year-old woman sustained stab wounds to her neck and the boy was allegedly stabbed in the side of his body.

Mr O’Sullivan is alleged to have entered the woman’s home wearing a balaclava.

But it was when he then took it off that both the 20-year-old woman he is alleged to have stabbed in the neck and her sister recognized him.

The sister who is not named as an injured party in this case managed to flee the home where the attack happened and raise the alarm.

They also told the judge they feared he might interfere with witnesses.

Mr Buttimer, however, said he should be released on bail as he had strong ties to the community, and he had a son living outside County Cork who could put him up.

Judge Dorgan refused bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges.

She also pointed to the amount and strength of evidence relating to the charges against Mr O’Sullivan and because she agreed there was a possibility he could interfere with witnesses.

He was granted free legal aid.