Man charged in connection with knife attack on family in Cork remanded in custody

A 54-year-old man charged in connection with a knife attack on a family that resulted in one woman having to undergo nine hours of emergency surgery just before Christmas is planning to apply to be released on bail at the High Court.

Thomas O’Sullivan of Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork, was back in Cork District Court charged with three separate counts of assault causing harm to a 47-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son.

O’Sullivan is charged with assault causing harm to all three at an address at Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte in Cork on December 23, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Judge Mary Dorgan made an order at the first court hearing at Christmas prohibiting the naming of the injured parties on foot of an application by Inspector Sean McCarthy who said gardaí were anxious to protect the anonymity of the child.

O’Sullivan was refused bail last month and brought before Cork District Court in continuing custody.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “Thomas O’Sullivan appears before the court on certain assault matters. I understand the DPP will not be ready (to give directions in the case).”

Sergeant John Kelleher agreed and said that ideally it should be put back for one month.

Mr Buttimer said that having failed to get bail at Cork District Court there was now a bail application pending before the High Court in Dublin and that the defence did not object to the case being adjourned for the four weeks.

Judge Mary Cashin put the case back until February 10. O’Sullivan was remanded in custody until then.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr O’Sullivan made no reply to the first two charges of assaulting the woman and her 20-year-old daughter.

To the charge of assaulting the 10-year-old, he replied: “I didn’t think I assaulted him – I know it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other but I didn’t think I assaulted him.”

Det. Garda Crowley said the State would allege that the older woman suffered a number of stab wounds to her torso while the younger woman suffered a stab wound to the back of her neck and the boy suffered a stab wound to his side.

He said all three had to be treated for their injuries at Cork University Hospital where the older woman had to undergo emergency surgery, lasting nine hours to treat the injuries she had suffered in the attack.