Man charged in connection with cocaine and cannabis seizures in Limerick

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 08:34 PM

A man has appeared in court in Limerick charged in connection with drug seizures in the county.

It is after cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €110,000 were seized in two separate raids in the Castleconnell area.

38-year-old Patrick Byrnes of Woodpark, Castleconnell in Limerick was arrested yesterday at his home.

He was charged with possession of cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 at Woodpark on December 6, and having cocaine for the purposes of sale or supply.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis worth an estimated €40,000 at Woodpark on June 9 this year and having cannabis for sale or supply.

Giving evidence in court, Detective Garda Declan O'Halloran said Mr Byrnes did not make any reply after caution on all charges.

Mr Byrnes was remanded on bail, by consent, on a number of conditions.

These include that he must reside at Woodpark, Castleconnell, surrender his passport and notify gardaí of any change to his address.

He must also keep a daily curfew and sign on daily at Henry Street garda station.

Judge O'Leary granted bail and remanded Mr Byrnes to appear before Limerick District Court on March 13, 2019.

Digital Desk


