Man challenges change to terms of competition for paramedic course places

A man has brought a High Court challenge over the decision to change the terms of a competition for places on a paramedic course in the Department of Defence.

Gordon Elder is seeking an order quashing the decision earlier this month of the Minister for Defence to set aside the results of the competition for places on the course and recommence the selection process. Mr Elder says had obtained a place under the previous competition which is due to commence on July 22.

He says the Minister and the State had acted in a manner contrary to his legitimate expectations and says the previous competition was conducted lawfully and in accordance with criteria set down by the department.

He says in purporting to recommence the selection process, there was a failure to afford him fair procedures and constitutional justice. He seeks an order, if necessary, directing the Minister to place him on the next course.

Mr Elder's lawyers obtained leave last week to bring the challenge on a one-side only represented basis and the case returned today before Mr Justice Seamus Noonan who was told it have been agreed to adjourn it for a further week.

However, counsel for Mr Elder said while the court ordered last Friday that a stay should be placed on a further competition going ahead, the Department of Defence was not on notice of the order and had since re-advertised the entire competition. Counsel said it had been agreed interviews will not, however, go ahead and the stay on the competition remains in place until the case comes back next week.