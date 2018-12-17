Man bit bouncer on hand and then spat blood into his face at Cork nightclub

A nightclub security man was bitten on the hand by a young man who then spat blood into the bouncer’s face – the worst experience for the injured party in 11 years in the job.

At Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would not read out the victim impact statement but said the assault had a huge effect on the victim.

“This was a vicious assault on someone acting in everyone’s interests having worked for 11 years in this area. Not only was he bitten but it is a vicious assault also to spit blood in someone’s face."

Pádraig Cotter of 65 Fairfield Drive, Fairhill, Cork, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Paul Daly.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “On November 1, 2017 Garda Joseph Crowley was called to the Church nightclub on Hanover Street at 1.30am. On arrival, Garda Crowley met with Paul Daly who reported to Garda Crowley that he was assaulted by a man not known to him.

"He said that at 1.24am while ushering people from the cloakroom area of the club he observed a man, now known to him as Pádraig Cotter, who was acting aggressively towards other patrons.

"He told Garda Crowley that Pádraig Cotter, 21, was pushing patrons as they were leaving and he asked him to refrain from what he was doing and calm down."

“He continued to do this and so the injured party put his right hand on the shoulder of Pádraig Cotter and directed him to leave. As he was ushering Pádraig Cotter to the exit the defendant turned his head to where Paul Daly’s hand was and bit down on his hand.

"He struggled to free his hand from the mouth of Pádraig Cotter. As the defendant was restrained by the security staff he turned and spat blood from his mount into the face of Paul Daly. The blood went into the injured party’s eye and mouth.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, emphasised the fact that the defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was remorseful and apologetic.

The accused saved up €1,000 and brought it to Cork District Court for the victim.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused could do 220 hours of community service instead of going to jail for five months.