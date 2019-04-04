NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:00 PM

A man in his 20s has been arrested after being abusive to students in a library at Trinity College Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that they were "called to an incident in a library of a college in Dublin 2" yesterday at around 4pm.

Gardaí said that the man was removed three times by security for being abusive to other students.

When gardaí arrived on the scene they directed him to leave the area.

He returned and gardaí arrested the man for public order offences and was conveyed to Pearse Street Garda Station.

They say investigations are ongoing.

