Man arrested after assaulting and spitting at Garda in Roscommon

A man has been arrested after assaulting and spitting at a Garda in County Roscommon this morning.

It happened at around 10am at Muckmoyne in Boyle, when officers were carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint - however, the gardaí say a man in his 20s refused to co-operate.

He became aggressive, and when he refused leave the area he was arrested and taken to Castlerea Garda Station.

While being transported, the man began spitting at the officers.

He is due before a sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this evening.