News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man admits stealing mummified head of 800-year-old 'Crusader'

By Jessica Magee
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 03:09 PM

A 36-year-old man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old 'Crusader' from a church in Dublin.

'The Crusader' was decapitated at the crypt in St Michan's Church, Church Street in February of this year and stolen, along with another skull.

On March 5, gardaí recovered both the head of the crusader and the second skull.

Brian Bridgeman, with an address at Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, appeared briefly before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, where he was arraigned.

Bridgeman pleaded guilty to entering the vaults of St Michan’s between February 23 and 24 last as a trespasser and committing theft.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case for sentencing on July 24. Bridgeman has been remanded in custody.

Michael Hourican BL, defending Bridgeman, requested urine analysis and a governor’s report to be prepared. A victim impact report is also due to be submitted to the court on the next date.

More on this topic

Man horrified when he found out torches described as 'shock devices' on site were stun guns, court hears

Judge to issue written judgement on application which raises 'significant issues' around anonymnity in rape cases

Man, 22, charged with murder of mother-of-three Skaidrite Valdgeima

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Former Seanad leader says John Deasy should consider stepping down

Construction workers protest against 'bogus' self-employment

Man attacked in Cork as family mourns death of young mum

Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »