Man admits stealing mummified head of 800-year-old 'Crusader'

A 36-year-old man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old 'Crusader' from a church in Dublin.

'The Crusader' was decapitated at the crypt in St Michan's Church, Church Street in February of this year and stolen, along with another skull.

On March 5, gardaí recovered both the head of the crusader and the second skull.

Brian Bridgeman, with an address at Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, appeared briefly before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, where he was arraigned.

Bridgeman pleaded guilty to entering the vaults of St Michan’s between February 23 and 24 last as a trespasser and committing theft.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case for sentencing on July 24. Bridgeman has been remanded in custody.

Michael Hourican BL, defending Bridgeman, requested urine analysis and a governor’s report to be prepared. A victim impact report is also due to be submitted to the court on the next date.