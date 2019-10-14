News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man accused of possessing fully loaded Beretta in Dublin claims arrest is case of mistaken identity

Man accused of possessing fully loaded Beretta in Dublin claims arrest is case of mistaken identity
Paul Norton arriving at court today. Pic: Collins
By Tom Tuite
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 04:57 PM

A 31-year-old man has been refused bail after gardaí recovered a fully loaded Beretta semi-automatic pistol at the Stardust Memorial Park in Dublin.

The weapon was recovered at about 9pm on October 5 and the accused, Paul Norton, 31, with an address at Cromcastle Court, Coolock, Dublin, was arrested almost week later.

Mr Norton has claimed it is a case of mistaken identity.

He was charged on Sunday evening with two offences under the Firearms Act at Coolock Garda station, and held pending his appearance before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

He is accused of unlawful possession of a Beretta and 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition at the park in Coolock.

Detective Garda Jason Flynn said Mr Norton made no reply when charged.

He objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charges which can result in a 14-year sentence.

Detective Garda Flynn said the accused was in possession of a “fully loaded” Beretta semi-automatic pistol. He told the court there was one round in the breech, 15 more in the gun’s magazine and there was a further 15 rounds found in a small plastic bag.

He told the court it would be alleged the accused was driving a car which came to a halt following a collision with a traffic island on the Greencastle Road.

Detective Garda Flynn said the accused alighted from the car and ran in the direction of the Stardust Memorial Park.

He said he and his colleague Detective Garda Kevin Casserly recognised him.

As he gave chase, he observed a small bag which contained the gun fall from the the accused, he said.

Mr Norton made a bail application.

His solicitor Amanda Connolly questioned the garda and put to him that her client would say it was a case of mistaken identity.

READ MORE

Teenager's €60k injury claim dismissed after Facebook posts show him 'somersaulting off bridges' weeks after accident

The detective said the accused had been the driver of a Volkswagen Passat which was close to the Garda car and tried to block its door when it came to a halt. He said the accused got past him and he could not keep up with him as he ran toward the park.

Asked if he fired a warning shot, Detective Flynn said that was not allowed.

He said when he saw Mr Norton there was good street light in the area and it was not raining. A witness had seen him 10 yards behind the accused, he said.

He did not recognise two other people who also fled from the car. He admitted he did not give out a description of the man’s clothing.

However, he said that when he called his station for back-up at 9.14pm he named the accused, and that has been recorded.

There was no CCTV in the area that covered the scene, he also told the court.

Ms Connolly said her client was arrested a week later in the city centre at his partner’s address.

Pleading for bail, she asked the judge to note that there was no forensic or ballistic evidence or CCTV footage and the evidence offered was not enough to deny bail.

However, Judge Cheatle said he was refusing bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 22 next. Legal aid was granted to Mr Norton who did not address the court.

READ MORE

Judge jails man for repeated 'horrific' rape of niece, aged 8, for eight years

More on this topic

'You took the happy, bubbly, young girl I used to be,' woman tells foster father found guilty of her rape'You took the happy, bubbly, young girl I used to be,' woman tells foster father found guilty of her rape

Disqualified driver who tried to avoid capture after chase by hiding in attic is jailedDisqualified driver who tried to avoid capture after chase by hiding in attic is jailed

Homeless man found guilty of stalking Harry StylesHomeless man found guilty of stalking Harry Styles

Man gets 18 months for possessing child pornography videos sent to him in WhatsApp groupMan gets 18 months for possessing child pornography videos sent to him in WhatsApp group


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford 24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford

Homeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaultsHomeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaults

Call for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled downCall for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled down

Investigation into alleged sexual assault in DublinInvestigation into alleged sexual assault in Dublin


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says we are the least strict in all of Europe.Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study

Kya deLongchamps detects a hint of rebellion behind the ritual of afternoon tea.Vintage View: English tradition of afternoon tea won't exit with Brexit

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »