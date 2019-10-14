Man accused of possessing fully loaded Beretta in Dublin claims arrest is case of mistaken identity

A 31-year-old man has been refused bail after gardaí recovered a fully loaded Beretta semi-automatic pistol at the Stardust Memorial Park in Dublin.

The weapon was recovered at about 9pm on October 5 and the accused, Paul Norton, 31, with an address at Cromcastle Court, Coolock, Dublin, was arrested almost week later.

Mr Norton has claimed it is a case of mistaken identity.

He was charged on Sunday evening with two offences under the Firearms Act at Coolock Garda station, and held pending his appearance before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

He is accused of unlawful possession of a Beretta and 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition at the park in Coolock.

Detective Garda Jason Flynn said Mr Norton made no reply when charged.

He objected to bail citing the seriousness of the charges which can result in a 14-year sentence.

Detective Garda Flynn said the accused was in possession of a “fully loaded” Beretta semi-automatic pistol. He told the court there was one round in the breech, 15 more in the gun’s magazine and there was a further 15 rounds found in a small plastic bag.

He told the court it would be alleged the accused was driving a car which came to a halt following a collision with a traffic island on the Greencastle Road.

Detective Garda Flynn said the accused alighted from the car and ran in the direction of the Stardust Memorial Park.

He said he and his colleague Detective Garda Kevin Casserly recognised him.

As he gave chase, he observed a small bag which contained the gun fall from the the accused, he said.

Mr Norton made a bail application.

His solicitor Amanda Connolly questioned the garda and put to him that her client would say it was a case of mistaken identity.

The detective said the accused had been the driver of a Volkswagen Passat which was close to the Garda car and tried to block its door when it came to a halt. He said the accused got past him and he could not keep up with him as he ran toward the park.

Asked if he fired a warning shot, Detective Flynn said that was not allowed.

He said when he saw Mr Norton there was good street light in the area and it was not raining. A witness had seen him 10 yards behind the accused, he said.

He did not recognise two other people who also fled from the car. He admitted he did not give out a description of the man’s clothing.

However, he said that when he called his station for back-up at 9.14pm he named the accused, and that has been recorded.

There was no CCTV in the area that covered the scene, he also told the court.

Ms Connolly said her client was arrested a week later in the city centre at his partner’s address.

Pleading for bail, she asked the judge to note that there was no forensic or ballistic evidence or CCTV footage and the evidence offered was not enough to deny bail.

However, Judge Cheatle said he was refusing bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 22 next. Legal aid was granted to Mr Norton who did not address the court.