Man accused of impeding Keane Mulready Woods murder probe in Covid-19 isolation

A man accused of impeding the investigation into the killing of Drogheda youth Keane Mulready Woods was unfit to face court today because he was in covid-19 isolation.

The State was given notice, however, that Gerard McKenna, 50, wished to apply for bail at his next hearing.

Cloverhill District Court also heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was awaiting a forensic anthropologist's report in relation to bone fragments.

The accused, with an address in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth, was initially remanded in custody on February 28 after he was charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person allegedly involved in the killing of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods.

The offence is contrary to section 7 (2) and (4) of the Criminal Law Act.

His case was before Cloverhill District Court again today but the accused could not be moved there, or appear via video-link.

Judge Victor Blake was provided with a sick note from the Prison Service.

Defence counsel Sharon Rossiter said the accused was unfit to attend as he was in isolation due to covid-19.

The defence asked for the case to be put back for two weeks and added that it was understood Mr McKenna wished to make a bail application.

Directions from the DPP were not available yet, the judge was told.

The court sergeant told Judge Blake gardai needed to obtain a medical report, as the accused had to be brought to hospital after his arrest.

A forensic anthropologist report in relation to bone fragments had also been requested, the court was told.

Judge Blake further remanded him in custody in his absence to appear on April 30 next for mention for directions from the DPP, and a probable bail application. The State was now on notice, he said.

Keane Mulready Woods was last seen alive by his family on the evening of Sunday, January 12 last. He was killed and his body was later dismembered.

Remains found in Priorswood, Coolock in Dublin and in a burned out vehicle at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3, were those of the missing boy.

At Mr McKenna’s first hearing, Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney said the accused man’s reply after caution was: “No thanks, no”.