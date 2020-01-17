Man, 80s, critical following hit-and-run in Kerry

An elderly man has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Co Kerry.

The pedestrian was struck by a car at around 7.10pm on the N72 at Churchview, Rathmore.

It is understood that the car did not remain at the scene.

The man was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination and diversions are currently in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who travelled on the N72, Rathmore, in the direction of Mallow, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Gardaí ask in particular for anyone who may have seen a small silver car on this road during these times to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millstreet Garda Station on (029) 70002 or Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.