Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 08:15 AM

A man in his 70s has died after crashing into a ditch just after midnight in Co Cork.

The single vehicle collision occurred in the Taur area of Newmarket where the man, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the city morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

The scene of the incident remains closed for a forensic examination, according to a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any road users who may have travelled through the area between 12:10am and 12:30am to contact Mallow Garda Station or any garda station.

TOPIC: Road accident

