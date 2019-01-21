Man, 65, convicted of purchasing sex in landmark prostitution case

A man has been convicted of purchasing sex, in what is the first conviction under new prostitution laws introduced in April 2017.

Bryan Mason, aged 65, with an address at Moatlands, Rathoath, Co Meath, was fined €200 in relation to the purchase of sexual services at West End Village, Blanchardstown, west Dublin on 30 March 2018.

It is the first conviction under Section 25 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017, which was enacted on April 3, 2017 after being signed into law by then justice minister Frances Fitzgerald.

Mr Mason was charged with paying, giving, offering or promising to pay or give money or any other form of remuneration or consideration for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with a prostitute.

The case, which appeared before Dublin District Court this morning, followed an investigation by specialist officers attached to Operation Quest, based within the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

The Oireachtas Justice Committee recommended the new offence in a report it published in June 2013.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last November, the DPP ordered the first prosecution under the act after receiving a file from the GNPSB.

Section 25 of the 2017 Act amended the provisions of Section 7A of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1993.

Ruhama, which works with women affected by prostitution and sex trafficking, welcomed the conviction.

“This case sends a clear message to Irish society that it is not acceptable to pay for access to another person’s body for sexual gratification,” said Ruhama CEO Sarah Benson.

“Sex buyers have been operating with impunity in Ireland for far too long, and we are hopeful that more convictions will be achieved under this legislation in future.

“Evidence has shown that tackling ‘demand’ is a key mechanism for preventing the sexual exploitation of the most vulnerable in our society. While the sex trade continues to thrive due to buyer’s demand, the criminal gangs running it are profiting.”