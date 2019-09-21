News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man (20s) dies after car enters Cavan canal

Man (20s) dies after car enters Cavan canal
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 10:30 PM

A young man has died after a car entered a canal in Cavan this evening.

The car was carrying three occupants when it entered the canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge, on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell road, around 6.30pm.

The man, in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered from the water.

Two other men, also in their 20s, escaped uninjured. One was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The road is closed to traffic as a Garda technical examination is underway. Local diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

More on this topic

Speed camera operators set to strikeSpeed camera operators set to strike

Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’

Teen hospitalised after assault outside the RDSTeen hospitalised after assault outside the RDS

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on Kildare fire which killed three people in 1987Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on Kildare fire which killed three people in 1987


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Fine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledgesFine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledges

Sinn Féin gains ground in opinion pollSinn Féin gains ground in opinion poll

Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s homeEngagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

Archbishop pays tribute to Seamus HegartyArchbishop pays tribute to Seamus Hegarty


Lifestyle

For an instant supper or lunch, fishcakes can be nourishing, warming and tasty. To complete a balanced meal, all it takes is some stirfried or roasted root vegetables.Taste of the sea: Top 8 fish cakes

My seven-year-old stood tall, whispered “bravery” to herself and stepped into the pitch-black dungeon. I stood there and watched her disappear.Learner Dad: I hate nostalgia, I think it’s mawkish and sentimental

Dr Phil Kieran says head lice is incredibly common among school children and offers practical advice on how to remove the crawlers with easy treatments.Tackling head lice: Easy treatments to remove itchy creepers

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »