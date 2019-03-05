NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Majority of Irish people favour year-round summer time as EU to vote on clock change

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 01:17 PM

The European Union has taken another step towards abolishing the twice-yearly clock change which has been a rite of spring and autumn for decades.

Irish people have taken part in a European public consultation that voted overwhelmingly to stop the clock changes.

The European Parliament and member states now have to choose to stay on winter time or summer time.

'Spring forward and fall back' could soon be a thing of the past because the European Parliament is considering scrapping the process of clocks changing twice a year.

It is after a consultation of four million people throughout Europe, including Ireland.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly says the majority of Irish people want the clocks to remain the same all year: "Over 88% of Irish people that responded said they wanted to get rid of it, they were sick of it.

80% of those who wanted to end clock change wanted summer time all year round.

One of the reasons daylight savings was introduced was so that farmers would have more light in the morning to milk the cows.

READ MORE: The Chase criticised for airing 'insensitive' question about The Prodigy hours after Keith Flint death

But IFA President Joe Healy says farmers would actually prefer longer evenings.

"It really cuts the day short and from my conversations with farmers all over the country, they would like to see summer time continue all year round."

The proposal now goes to the full parliament and the member states.

If it gets the go-ahead the clocks could go forward in March 2021 and never go back again.

More on this topic

Thousands surround Albanian parliament to demand new elections

European Commission accuses internet giants over disinformation

EU net migration falls but rest of the world figure hits highest since 2004

EU report focuses on Irish health spending and reforms


KEYWORDS

Daylights savingsEU

More in this Section

New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Freight Transport Association urge Govt to keep up support as Brexit approaches

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Irishman who 'freaked out' on flight back from McGregor fight had taken quadruple dose of sleeping tablets


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing with music as large as her personality

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »