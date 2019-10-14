News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhere

PIC: Twitter @KayCurtin1
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 09:48 PM

A section of the M8 motorway between Cork and Dublin is closed this evening due to severe flooding.

The road is closed between J12 Mitchelstown North and J11 Cahir South due to flooding near Skeheenarinky, Co Tipperary.

Footage from the scene earlier this evening showed cars backed up along the motorway with the road impassible due to surface water on one side.

Local diversions are in place.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in effect for all of Connacht and eight other counties until midnight.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rainfall across the province as well as in Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The weather is causing localised flooding in many areas, with parts of Cork city among those affected.

