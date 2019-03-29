NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
M7 roadworks to cause significant delays this weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays this weekend on the main M7 in Co. Kildare.

The road will be closed both ways between Naas North and Naas South from 9pm this evening until 10pm on Sunday night.

Traffic will be diverted on to newly constructed slip roads to allow for a bridge to be demolished over the motorway.

Superintendent Oliver Henry, from Naas Garda Station, said they would like people to drive at 25km/hr on the slip road diversion route but it is only a suggested speed limit:

Supt Henry said: "It's not an enforcement, the 25km/hr, we are just asking people to slow down on the slip roads which are less than a kilometre in length.

"I suppose in terms of the works in general, we have seen since the go-safe plans have been deployed on it that the compliance rates have increased greatly and actually greatly aided the flow of traffic."

