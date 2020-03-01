Lynn Boylan and former Mayor of Derry among Sinn Féin's candidates for the Seanad

A former MEP, a former mayor and outgoing senators have been picked as candidates by Sinn Féin for the upcoming race for the Seanad Éireann.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald and the party's Ard Chomhairle met over the weekend and agreed on seven candidates who have been backed ahead of voting opening for the race for the Upper House later this month.

Former poll-topper and Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan will run on the agriculture panel and will be joined by Mayo party councillor Gerry Murray.

Outgoing party senators Fintan Warfield and Niall Ó Donnghaile have been chosen to run again for the Seanad on the administrative panel, as has senator Paul Gavan on the Labour panel and Maire Devine on the same panel.

Elsewhere, the party has nominated former Derry Mayor Elisha McCallion, who lost her seat in the December UK General Election in the North for Foyle, to run in the Industrial and Commercial panel.

The seven candidates matches the number the party ran in 2016.

So-called 'inside' nominations by parties or groups are made by four TDs or senators. While Sinn Féin has a combined 43 of such members in Leinster House and could in theory run at least 10 candidates, party sources have confirmed that support will also be given to other non-party candidates.

These are expected to include Independent Frances Black, a musician and active campaigner for Palestinian rights seeking a return to the Seanad, as well as another Independent, John Bosco Conama, a campaigner for the deaf community who has worked closely with former Sinn Féin TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin.

The deadlines for inside or party nominations is midday tomorrow. Over two dozen Seanad candidates have already been nominated for the two university panels while dozens more have been put forward for the remaining five vocational panels by outside or professional bodies.