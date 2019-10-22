News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Luxury car worth €50,000 among assets seized by CAB in Waterford

Luxury car worth €50,000 among assets seized by CAB in Waterford
One of the cars seized this morning. Pic via Garda Press Office
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 04:02 PM

A luxury car worth up to €50,000 was one of two vehicles seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Waterford city early on Tuesday.

The operation was the culmination of research conducted by a divisional asset profiler - a local garda trained in spotting unexplained wealth.

CAB officers, assisted by armed units, local detectives and the Customs dog unit, swooped on the city centre homes of two men.

The men, one aged 27 and the other 33, were at their homes, and the latter was arrested after drugs were found on the premises.

A Volkswagen Passat, 151 registration, with an estimated value of up to €20,000 was seized.

CAB seized a luxurious Volkswagen Arteon, with a 191 registration, worth an estimated €50,000, at the home of his associate.

In addition some €1,000 in cash was taken away.

The cash seized this morning. Pic via Garda Press Office
The cash seized this morning. Pic via Garda Press Office

Revenue officers attached to CAB are now examining the men's income and may issue tax demand on any monies suspected of being derived from crime.

The CAB operation was the result of a file being prepared by the local asset profiler, who had conducted inquiries into the assets and sources of wealth of the two individuals.

That file was submitted to CAB earlier this year and was taken on by a bureau investigation team in Dublin.

Sources said the two men were also well known to gardaí locally for suspected involvement in a wide range of criminality, including burglary, selling stolen vehicles, handling stolen property, assault and drugs offences.

A Garda statement said CAB was assisted by the Regional Armed Response Unit, Waterford District Detective Office and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

Quantities of cocaine, herbal cannabis and MDMA were also seized and the 33-year-old was detained by local gardaí at Waterford Station for questioning.

The statement said the search operation was a "significant development" and indicated the success of the Asset Profiler Programme whereby local gardaí can suggest likely local lower and mid-tier targets for consideration by CAB.

The bureau has now trained 427 local asset profilers around the country, compared to 259 in 2017, describing them as their "eyes and ears".

READ MORE

Taoiseach apologises to those 'whose lives were shattered' over failures in cervical screening

More on this topic

Gardaí seize cars, drugs and cash in CAB operation in WaterfordGardaí seize cars, drugs and cash in CAB operation in Waterford

Local garda ‘spotted’ protection racketLocal garda ‘spotted’ protection racket

Criminal Assets Bureau targets up 36%Criminal Assets Bureau targets up 36%

Limerick criminal targeted in raids on nine premisesLimerick criminal targeted in raids on nine premises


TOPIC: CAB

More in this Section

PM facing potential legal challenge over Brexit deal’s ‘Irish Sea border’PM facing potential legal challenge over Brexit deal’s ‘Irish Sea border’

Councillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above riverCouncillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above river

Mother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online researchMother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online research

Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness StorehouseShocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »