Love triangle trial: Jurors told they can return majority verdict

Patrick Quirke
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 12:29 PM

After more than 19 hours considering a verdict, the jurors in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial have been told they can return a majority verdict.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, denies murdering local DJ Bobby Ryan sometime between June 3, 2011, and April 30, 2013.

It is the prosecution’s case that he did so in an attempt to rekindle an affair he had previously with Mr Ryan's girlfriend Mary Lowry.

Mr Quirke was the one who found his remains in an underground run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s farm at Fawnagown, Co. Tipperary.

The judge will now accept a verdict of 10 or 11 of the 12 jurors.

