Longford man who died in NY assault was 'gentleman'; Reports of another death in Australia

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 06:00 PM
By Joe Leogue

The Irish man who died following an assault in New York has been remembered as a “gentleman” who had “a great smile and sense of humour”.

Danny McGee, 21, from in Drumlish, County Longford died after he was punched outside a bar in Queens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The New York Police Department confirmed to the Irish Examiner that officers from the 108 Precinct are investigating.

“On Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 0347 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male assaulted in front of 43-17 Queens Boulevard, The Gas Light Bar, located within the confines of the 108 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 21-year-old male lying on the ground, with trauma to the head. EMS also responded to the location and transported the male to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased."

“A preliminary investigation determined that the male was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the location, who then fled the scene on foot. There are no arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing,” the NYPD added.

Gaels United, the football team based in Drumlish, paid tribute to Mr McGee in a statement on its Facebook page.

“Danny played with our club for many years and we are shocked to hear of his passing. He was a true gentleman, always very friendly with a great smile and sense of humour. He played soccer with great passion and was proud to captain the Longford Kennedy cup team in 2011."

The club said Mr McGee is survived by his parents, and a brother and sister. All Gaels United matches this weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

File image of New York police

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that an Irishman has died in Australia. His identity and cause of death are as yet unknown. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is aware of both cases and is providing consular assistance to the families.


