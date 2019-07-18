Lisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leader

The head of the Muslim community in Ireland, Shaykh Umar al-Qadri, has said that he does not think Lisa Smith should be free to “roam the streets of Ireland” if she returns to the country.

He told RTÉ radio’s News at One that he would like to see a very comprehensive investigation take place involving the gardaí and international law enforcement agencies with experience of questioning people who have been radicalised.

Only after that should she be allowed to “roam the streets. To do otherwise would be very worrying,” said the Imam.

There are important questions that need to be answered such as did Ms Smith make any efforts to leave Syria?

He said that like the Taoiseach he believed that Ms Smith’s child should be in Ireland.

Lisa Smith. Pic: ITV

However, he said he would be worried “if a lady like that, with extremist views and who still believes she did nothing wrong,” was walking around freely.

“I don’t find that credible. That’s why an investigation should take place.”

She should be brought back to Ireland as this is her country, but the safety of the larger society should be prioritised. “I don’t believe she should be in any other country.”

The Imam also said that he believed the Muslim leadership in Ireland should be involved in any investigation to assist in the de-radicalisation process.