News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Limerick students hurt by 'insensitive' reminder of bus crash during pre-Leaving Cert exam

Limerick students hurt by 'insensitive' reminder of bus crash during pre-Leaving Cert exam
The scene of the February 2018 crash in Caherline Co Limerick.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 09:00 AM

Students have been left shocked and upset by an “insensitive” reminder of a bus crash in a pre-Leaving Cert exam.

Two years ago this February, 36 John the Baptist Community School pupils and a male were taken to UHL after a bus ended up on its side in a ditch.

Teachers and staff in the secondary school have put every possible support in place for all the 46 teenagers who were on the bus since the accident occurred.

Some of those boys and girls are now in Leaving Cert and on Wednesday, January 23, sat a French aural exam from an outside company during their mocks. Students are asked to listen to a CD and answer questions on a subject.

In this case the topic was a school bus crash that was eerily similar to what happened in Caherline on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

A parent contacted the Limerick Leader to say there was “silence” in the classroom.

“Everybody was shocked. It triggered those terrible memories. One girl stopped writing and couldn’t continue. She had to go home. She was very upset, everybody was, students and teachers. The school and staff have been brilliant since the accident. It was incredibly insensitive by whoever prepared this paper. Of all the things they could have talked about they chose a school bus crash. It beggars belief.”

It is understood that three teenagers were particularly affected by what they heard.

The parent continued: “The teachers immediately took action and looked after everyone. The same exam was to take place in the afternoon but they made sure it wasn’t played again. They couldn’t do enough for the students. Staff were brilliant on the day it happened and have been brilliant every day since.”

READ MORE

Calls for horse ban in Limerick town after animal trots into local gym

Noreen Rafferty, principal of John the Baptist Community School in Hospital, confirmed that at the end of the aural component of the pre-French Leaving Certificate exam, a scenario was described that “caused particular upset to some of our students”.

“In our own house exams, every effort is made that our students are protected and that nothing offensive or hurtful appears.

“As this exam paper was from an outside company and teachers were trying to preserve the integrity and confidentiality of the exam, the same parameters may not have been applied,” said Ms Rafferty.

As soon as they became aware of the upset, they replaced the paper.

“We contacted the company immediately, as we are mindful that this may be an issue for other schools and students, and measures may need to be taken. We regret that the aural component of this exam caused such hurt and distress to our students, as the school has always looked after these students, cognisant of their particular need as a consequence of their experience in a bus crash in February 2018,” said Ms Rafferty.

READ MORE

Limerick to spend €1m on global branding push

More on this topic

Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding

Calls for horse ban in Limerick town after animal trots into local gymCalls for horse ban in Limerick town after animal trots into local gym

Limerick to spend €1m on global branding pushLimerick to spend €1m on global branding push

Talks ongoing in licence dispute between Limerick FC and FAITalks ongoing in licence dispute between Limerick FC and FAI


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Cork Mayors honoured in school muralCork Mayors honoured in school mural

Woman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bikeWoman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bike

Centenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtainCentenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtain

Leaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stageLeaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stage


Lifestyle

To say Martin McDonagh helps us laugh at ourselves is to oversimplify.Review: Safe laughs in Gaiety production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Music moves us — not just physically, but emotionally and psychologically, reducing stress and improving mood. And it’s been doing it for centuries, writes Ed PowerIn the mood: Power of music to lift your spirits

Aileen Lee chats to Anouk O’Connell, co-founder of OlannmorDesign/Life: Meet Anouk O’Connell, co-founder of Olannmor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »