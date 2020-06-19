News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick-based support group: There are better alternatives than Direct Provision

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 09:53 AM

It is hoped a new online resource will assist authorities in coming up with new models for resettling refugees.

Limerick-based support organisation Doras have compiled the document, which outlines best practices for people fleeing persecution.

Although programmes like these have been in place since the 90s, no group has documented the experiences in detail.

Doras CEO John Lannon believes there are better places to accommodate refugees than with Direct Provision:

"People with expertise and with the ability to deliver for the needs of people seeking international protection is paramount.

"We have organisations that have experience in this area," Mr Lannon added.

