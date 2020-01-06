News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Light aircraft damaged upon landing at Cork Airport

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, January 06, 2020 - 01:51 PM

A light aircraft has suffered damage to its nosewheel on landing at Cork Airport this lunchtime.

All emergency services were put on standby in the last half an hour amid concerns about the operation of the aircraft's wheels as it approached the runway.

An airport spokesman has confirmed in the last few minutes that the aircraft has landed on the short cross runway and suffered damage to its nosewheel only.

No injuries have been reported and it is expected that the incident will not affect airport operations.

READ MORE

Liam Woods: 'This is not a good day for the health service'

More on this topic

Cork Airport welcomes Ryanair's newest summer destination for 2020Cork Airport welcomes Ryanair's newest summer destination for 2020

Cork Airport can spread its wings with new routesCork Airport can spread its wings with new routes

Fares-war may be on horizon for Cork Airport as new Amsterdam route announcedFares-war may be on horizon for Cork Airport as new Amsterdam route announced

Cork airport switches to 100% green electricityCork airport switches to 100% green electricity


Cork AirportTOPIC: Cork Airport

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »