Light aircraft damaged upon landing at Cork Airport

A light aircraft has suffered damage to its nosewheel on landing at Cork Airport this lunchtime.

All emergency services were put on standby in the last half an hour amid concerns about the operation of the aircraft's wheels as it approached the runway.

An airport spokesman has confirmed in the last few minutes that the aircraft has landed on the short cross runway and suffered damage to its nosewheel only.

No injuries have been reported and it is expected that the incident will not affect airport operations.