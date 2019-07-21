News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Libraries nationwide to receive funding of €650,000

Libraries nationwide to receive funding of €650,000
By Marita Moloney
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 08:28 AM

The government has announced that funding of €650,000 will be allocated to libraries nationwide from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The funds will be distributed to assist libraries in providing support to communities at risk of being socially excluded, marginalised or disadvantaged.

The announcement was made by Seán Canney, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, while payments will be made from the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The aim of the funding is to provide educational, lifelong learning, social inclusion, and community participation assistance through the library system, as well as to facilitate digital access for disadvantaged communities and to provide literacy supports.

South Dublin local authority will receive the largest tranche of funding from the government of €66,933, followed by Waterford (€48,513) and Cork City (€45,000).

At the other end of the scale, Leitrim will be allocated €5,400 by the department, followed by Longford (€5,625) and Clare (€7,310).

Announcing the funding, Minister Canney said: “Our public library system has an important role to play in delivering additional educational services to comply with our Sustainable Development Goals. I am delighted to approve this funding which will help meet the needs of a diverse range of individuals and communities and facilitate inclusion and participation by all.

“The objective of the Dormant Accounts Fund is to support people who experience economic, social or educational disadvantage, or to assist persons with a disability. We want to build on existing library services and develop new relationships with local agencies and groups to facilitate greater engagement with those communities.”

“I have to commend the local authorities for again recognising the invaluable service the libraries provide and co-funding this €650,000 with €150,000 local authority contribution giving a total investment package of €800,000.

You can see how much funding has been earmarked for each area here.

READ MORE

Tánaiste warns no-deal Brexit will ‘devastate’ Northern Ireland economy

More on this topic

Hospitals accounted for more than one third of health expenditure in 2017Hospitals accounted for more than one third of health expenditure in 2017

A fiscal council without regard for society is not worth the moneyA fiscal council without regard for society is not worth the money

Directly elected mayors will give cities extra clout in govt funding, says VaradkarDirectly elected mayors will give cities extra clout in govt funding, says Varadkar

Cabinet concern at power of elected mayorsCabinet concern at power of elected mayors

LibrariesFundingSean CanneyDormant Accounts FundTOPIC: Govt spending

More in this Section

Man dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co CorkMan dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co Cork

No winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richerNo winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richer

Hundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centreHundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centre

Loyalist flute band plays in PortrushLoyalist flute band plays in Portrush


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

For bookworms and classic movie buffs, the notion of a London park will forever conjure up images of Mary Poppins with the Banks children in tow.Inside/ Out: Park life is looking up in London by Eve Kelliher

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »